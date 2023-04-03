Anime Poll Ranks the Spring Season's Most-Anticipated Shows

It's time! If you did not realize, the Spring 2023 anime season is here, and that means a ton of shows are on the docket. From a new season of Demon Slayer to the debut of Hell's Paradise, all eyes are on the industry as its spring roster goes head to head. And now, a new poll is live ranking which of the Spring 2023 series are the most anticipated amongst fans.

As you can see below, the team at AniTrendz polled users over the last week or so about the upcoming season. It was there fans who submitted their picks for the most-anticipated shows. Despite the imminent return of Demon Slayer, another new series managed to top the list in first place, and we have Oshi no Ko to thank!

Here are your TOP 10 MOST ANTICIPATED ANIME for the Spring 2023 Anime Season!



Yes, that is right. The most-anticipated anime of Spring 2023 according to this ranking is Oshi no Ko. The hit series comes courtesy of Kaguya-sama: Love Is War creator Aka Akasaka. The series may look like a simple idol show, but Oshi no Ko readers are well aware of the twists this title takes. So if you want to tune into Oshi no Ko this season, it will debut on HIDIVE in the United States!

As for the rest of the list, Demon Slayer season 3 came in second place. The show will pick up with its Swordsmith Village arc in less than a week on Crunchyroll. So if you need to catch up on the hit shonen, you better start binging the show ASAP. As for this place, Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World came in ahead of Tonikawa: Over the Moon for You season two. And for fifth place, we saw Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury season two take root.

The rest of the top ten features some impressive anime premieres. Dr. Stone season 3 nabbed sixth place while seventh place awarded Yuri Is My Job. Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku nabbed eighth place, and the final two spots went to Loving Yamada at LV999 and Mashle: Magic and Muscles respectively. Sadly, shows like Heavenly Delusion did not make the cut here, but the anime's premiere has already gained big praise from fans worldwide.

Obviously, the Spring 2023 season has a lot on its plate, so anime fans will have to binge carefully. If you want to know more about the big cour, you can read up on our Spring 2023 guide here as new shows will be debuting left and right this month!

What do you think about this list of spring series? Will you be tuning in to any of these big premieres?