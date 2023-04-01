Spy x Family Creator Remakes the Anime's Movie Poster

Spy x Family is set to return in 2023 on two fronts. With a fall release for its second season that will continue to follow Loid, Yor, Anya, and Bond Forger as they all attempt to stop two nations from going to war, the franchise is also releasing a movie this winter. Spy x Family's continuing rise in popularity is clearly helping to create more anime projects, and the creator of the original series, Tatsuya Endo, has jumped in on the fun by sharing his own take on Code White's poster.

Spy x Family's anime came to a close with the entire Forger Family assembles, as Anya continues her journey at Eden College to bring her father closer to his target. While the series has plenty of espionage action in its runtime, the hilarious antics of the quartet have helped ingratiate its story amongst anime fans. The movie itself will hit theaters in Japan on December 22nd, and while a North American release date has yet to be revealed, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Forgers come to the West for Code: White, even if for only a night or two. With anime studios Wit and CloverWorks working on the first season, they'll be returning for season 2 and the upcoming film.

Spy x Family: Creator-Made Poster

Tatsuya Endo first began the story of the Forgers when the manga began in 2019. Since this time, the series has continued in the pages of Shonen Jump, meaning there will be plenty of material for the anime adaptation to cover if it sticks to the printed story. At present, Endo hasn't hinted at the idea that the series will be ending any time soon, meaning there are plenty more where that came from when it comes to the Thorn Princess, Twilight, Anya, and Bond.

Spy x Family has become so popular in fact that not only is the anime one of the most-watched series in Japan, but it also received a live-action musical in the country as well. While it definitely had some competition in 2022 from the likes of Chainsaw Man and Lycoris Recoil, the series had a major impact on the anime medium. At this point, Wit and CloverWorks will most likely have far more work in front of them than the second season and movie dropping later this year.