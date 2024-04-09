Anime Is More Popular Than the NFL With Gen Z, New Data Shows

When it comes to television, the competition is tough. Networks are constantly vying for ratings in a world set on streaming, and now online services are warring over users. From Netflix to Freevee and Disney+, there are tons of ways to watch TV, and there is even more to watch. For decades, NFL has been a staple with TV audiences generation after generation, but it seems like anime is ready to take its spot.

After all, a recent report commission by Polygon broke down the data for television lovers. In a poll with nearly 5,000 participants, people were asked about their favorite kind of television, and the answers were broken down by age. As it turns out, Polygon found that Gen Z is far more likely to watch anime on a weekly basis as opposed to pro sports like the NFL.

Speaking to people over the age of 18, the survey found that 42% of participants who identify as Gen Z watch anime weekly. This number compares to the 25% of Gen Z participants who said they followed the NFL. So clearly, anime has serious cultural impact on Gen Z that rivals that of the NFL.

In America, this kind of response goes to show just how big anime has become in the era of streaming. In the '90s, services like Funimation and Pioneer were around releasing anime on home video, and young kids in that era have grown up. They can now access anime easily thanks to streaming. Crunchyroll and HIDVIE are stalwarts in the industry, but even big-name streaming services like Netflix and Disney+ are chomping at the bit for anime. So as you can see, the industry execs are going where the fans are, and Gen Z is a lucrative demographic. And as Japan continues to embrace new tech services, you can imagine Generation Alpha and others will never know a world where anime is seen as something niche.

Does this new anime report surprise you?