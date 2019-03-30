Here’s the Top 10 Fan-Voted Most Wanted Anime Adaptations

The recently concluded anime convention, AnimeJapan 2019, wasn’t just a celebration of all things anime that are already out. The convention also gave fans the opportunity to vote on which anime adaptations they wanted to see most. The results of the vote were announced at AnimeJapan 2019 in Tokyo, and over 190,000 fans reportedly voted to establish the 10 manga below that they most want to see adapted into an anime.

The 10 manga below were decided after nominations were first compiled from the convention’s website into a potential list, and then those nominations were voted on. The exact details for eligibility were simple: the manga had to be published in 2018, and it had to not already have had an anime adaptation.

You can check out the manga, from last to first, below. We’ve included a short description of the property where possible, but keep in mind that many of these have no official English translation, so, yeah. Grain of salt.

#10) Nishikida Keibu wa Dorobō ga Osuki by Mayuko Kanba

Kaitō Jack is a thief that steals world treasures and the like, and he’s pursued by Inspector Nishikida in this comedy manga.



#9) Kusuriya no Hitorigoto by Natsu Hyūga (novel) and Ikki Nanao (manga)

A pleasure district pharmacist named Maomao ends up as a servant in the emperor’s palace. While trying to avoid the emperor’s attention, she finds out his children are dying and begins to investigate.



#8) Satsukare by Daisuke+Asahi

Yūta Kiryū is an abusive man who accidentally kills his girlfriend. While fleeing, he meets other murderers and becomes involved with them.



#7) Detective Conan: Zero’s Tea Time by Takahiro Arai

This Detective Conan spinoff focuses on Rei Furuya, who is also known as Tōru Amuro, a private detective and waiter, and Bourbon.



#6) Uramichi Onii-san by Gaku Kuze

Uramichi Omota is a young man that leads exercises on an educational program, but the way he acts on the show isn’t the full story; he’s actually emotionally unstable.



#5) Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun by Iro Aida

Here’s how Yen Press, which has licensed Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun for an English release, describes the manga:

“At Kamome Academy, rumors abound about the school’s Seven Mysteries, one of which is Hanako-san. Said to occupy the third stall of the third floor girls’ bathroom in the old school building, Hanako-san grants any wish when summoned. Nene Yashiro, an occult-loving high school girl who dreams of romance, ventures into this haunted bathroom…but the Hanako-san she meets there is nothing like she imagined! Kamome Academy’s Hanako-san…is a boy!”

#4) Shoboshobo Man by Dan Ichikawa

Soybean superhero Shoboshobo Man works as a crimefighter and lives with his roommate Minoru.



#3) Gunjō ni Siren by Mikan Momokuri

Shūji Yoshizawa’s cousin Sora crushed his baseball dreams when Shuji was young. His cousin comes back in high school, and Shūji decides to beat Sora.



#2) Tasū Ketsu by Taiga Miyakawa

A boy and girl work together to survive a deadly survival game with huge stakes.



#1) Im: Great Priest Imhotep by Makoto Morishita

Here’s how Yen Press, which has licensed the manga for an English release, describes Im: Great Priest Imhotep:

“From the sands of Ancient Egypt to the streets of modern Japan, the newly resurrected Great Priest Imhotep traverses time and space on the hunt for the magai, devious beings with an appetite for destruction who impersonate the gods! When schoolgirl Hinome crosses paths with this illustrious ancient, is her loner lifestyle about to change for the better…or for the worse?!”

