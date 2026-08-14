Attack on Titan Returns With a New Look From Original Studio Ahead of a Major Project

Even several years after the manga’s ending, barely any series could catch up to the legacy of Attack on Titan. Written and illustrated by Hajime Isayama, the story has received praise for its unique world-building, layers of mysteries, and unexpected plot twists. In 2013, four years after the manga began serialization, WIT Studio released an adaptation. Thanks to the phenomenal adaptation, the anime immediately became a massive hit. WIT Studio adapted the first three seasons of the anime, which laid the foundation of the story. The story changed drastically in the final season after a four-year time-skip when Eren learned the truth about the world.

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Although MAPPA took over the series in the final season, WIT Studio’s adaptation is still just as loved among fans. The studio often returns with new visuals, projects, and merchandise that center around the characters in the pre-time-skip era. While there have been no updates on Isayama’s next project, the studio is planning something exciting for fans this month.

Is WIT Studio Returning With a New Attack on Titan Anime?

Image Courtesy of WIT Studio

The upcoming project from the studio doesn’t appear to be related to a new anime series or even an episode. The official X handle of WIT Studio shared a stunning visual of the most beloved characters to hype up a major announcement on August 20th, 2026. The information is regarding a new project, which could be another range of merchandise or a collaboration related to the food industry.

Additionally, the visual only focuses on the eyes of the major characters, including the main trio. However, the most notable element is Mikasa wearing an eye patch, which she never did in the entire story. Not only that, but Eren is seen playing around with what appears to be noodles, further solidifying that the upcoming project isn’t a new anime at all.

MAPPA Will Return With a New Attack on Titan Project

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

Along with all the major anime from MAPPA, Attack on Titan took center stage during the studio’s anniversary celebration. MAPPA confirmed that it will adapt the final storyline for the upcoming video game Attack on Titan 3. The video game is developed by Koei Tecmo America and Omega Force. It was originally released worldwide in 2016 and returned with a sequel two years later. The third installment was confirmed earlier this year, and it will be the first release after the story’s conclusion. We can expect it to adapt the entire story since it’s already in its final phase.

MAPPA will be animating the brand-new opening cinematic for the game’s sequel. Attack on Titan 3 is scheduled to be released on December 10th, 2026, and it will launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC via Steam. Additionally, the series is also included in the 15th-anniversary exhibition. It’s scheduled from September 16 to December 7, 2026, at the Yurakucho Museum in Tokyo, Japan. Along with all the anime included in the exhibition, Attack on Titan also received a new visual.