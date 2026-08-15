Solo Leveling: Ragnarok Ends After a Long Hiatus (But It’s Not What You Think)

Solo Leveling: Ragnarok returned to Tapas this month after a long hiatus. However, it’s not the manhwa series, but the English translation of the novel written by Daul. The official spin-off was initially released in 2023 on the South Korean platform KakaoPage before releasing an English version on Tapas the next year. Thanks to the popularity of the original story written by Chugong, the official spin-off also became a major success with a massive global fanbase not long after its debut. In January 2024, Tapas began serializing the novel for international fans. A few months later, in October of the same year, the manhwa adaptation, illustrated by Jin, also released its English debut on Tapas.

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The Korean version of the novel ended in July 2025, but the English translation continued serialization, releasing new chapters every three days. However, in September 2025, the novel went on an indefinite hiatus on Tapas after releasing Chapter 318. The story was already in its final stretch, but there was no update on why the translated version went on such a long hiatus, especially after the novel originally ended. However, the novel returned on August 12th, 2026, and released all the remaining chapters at once. Fans can now read the entire story in English while waiting for the manhwa’s return.

When Will Solo Leveling: Ragnarok Manhwa Return?

Image Courtesy of Kakao Entertainment

The manhwa went on an indefinite hiatus in January this year after the second season finale. Webtoons are usually on hiatus for six months or longer between each season, but the schedule depends more on the artist rather than the publishers. The break between the first and second lasted for around two months on the South Korean platform, but Tapas took a bit longer to license the second season.

However, the reason Season 3 is taking so much longer is that the lead artist will be replaced following his enlistment in the mandatory military service. Since it typically lasts for 18 to 21 months, the publishers couldn’t wait that long for Jin’s return, which is why a new artist will take over the helm. So far, the series hasn’t shared any updates on its return, but we can expect an announcement by the end of the year.

What’s Next For Solo Leveling: Ragnarok?

Image Courtesy of Kakao Entertainment

Although the manhwa hasn’t confirmed when it will resume serialization, the first volume released its English version on July 21st, 2026. Links to buying both the physical and digital copies are available on the official website of Yen Press. Additionally, the second volume will be out in October, and the third volume is scheduled to be released in January next year. The manhwa already has three volumes, but the story is far from over.

While the novel has long since concluded, the series has yet to confirm an anime adaptation. As a popular action series following Sung Jinwoo’s son, Juho, the story is full of thrilling battles and unexpected plot twists. Considering the popularity of the spin-off, an anime adaptation would no doubt be a huge success as well.