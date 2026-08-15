Jujutsu Kaisen Studio’s Most Anticipated Sequels Get New Looks Ahead of a Major Project

MAPPA has become one of the most renowned animation studios in Japan, and most of the credit for its success goes to Jujutsu Kaisen. Based on a Weekly Shonen Jump manga, Jujutsu Kaisen debuted in 2020 and became one of the most popular anime of all time. The series has always been praised for its spectacular animation, but MAPPA has always had an excellent lineup of series even before Jujutsu Kaisen‘s debut. Established in 2011, the studio struggled to gain a foothold in the industry even after releasing acclaimed shows such as Kids on the Slope and Terror in Resonance. However, 2016 was a breakthrough year for the studio after the debut of the original sports anime, Yuri on Ice.

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Following the anime’s success, the dark Shojo series, Banana Fish, helped it stay in the limelight for a long while before JJK became its flagship title. MAPPA is commemorating its 15 years of exceptional journey in 2026 with new events and projects. The anniversary event held in June this year shared several exciting updates on the upcoming projects. However, the celebrations are far from over since a new exhibition will open next month. To promote the latest project, MAPPA recently shared new visuals of Hell’s Paradise, Ranma 1/2, and Oblivion Battery, ahead of their sequel seasons.

What Is MAPPA’s Exhibition About?

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

The exhibition will include 23 featured titles and merchandise for visitors. The exhibition is split into two phases, and the first one will take place from September 16 to December 7 at Tokyo’s Yurakucho Museum. The second phase will run from October 28 to December 7 at the same location. It’s the largest-scale expo the studio has held so far, and it will mostly focus on its popular series such as Jujutsu Kaisen, Chainsaw Man, Attack on Titan, and more.

In order to hype up the exhibition, MAPPA keeps releasing new visuals on the official X handle. Scheduled to run for several months, it will keep introducing more fans to the vast world of MAPPA’s projects. Tickets are also available on the official website of the exhibition. Unfortunately, the expo is only limited to Japan so far, and there is little to no chance of it happening outside of the country.

MAPPA Is Working on Multiple Anime Projects

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

As one of the largest studios in the industry, MAPPA has more than a few ongoing projects under its belt. Most of the upcoming series include sequels such as Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4, Chainsaw Man: Assassins Arc, Ranma 1/2 Season 3, Dorohedoro Season 3, and more.

Among its famous titles, Hell’s Paradise has yet to officially confirm a third season, even though Season 2 reached its conclusion in March this year. Not only that, but the studio is also working on new series, including Fall in Love, You False Angels, which grabbed everyone’s attention thanks to its stunning art style. The studio has also partnered with Netflix for more anime like Jimoto Saiko and Beat & Motion.





