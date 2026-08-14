My Hero Academia Creator’s New Manga Fulfills the LGBTQ+ Love Story the Original Only Teased

My Hero Academia by Kohei Horikoshi undoubtedly stands as one of the greatest shonen anime series ever made, and likely one of the last of its kind. Ever since the manga ended more than two years ago and the anime recently concluded, there has been an absence that fans can truly feel. There may never be another series of the same caliber as My Hero Academia, but for those looking for the closest alternative, Horikoshi’s new one-shot, Quit Laughing, Shijima, captures the essence of his signature style.

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Although the new one-shot features the same distinctive art style, it is not a shonen narrative but rather a horror story, with elements that fans could compare to Jujutsu Kaisen. Beyond its horror, however, the one-shot’s other major component is its love story. The story follows Azumi, who learns that the girl he loves, Shijima, has been chosen as the sacrifice for the town’s long-standing ritual, pushing him to save her. This ultimately results in a successful love story. While fans may not immediately notice it, a deeper look suggests that this may have been inspired by Uraraka Ochaco and Himiko Toga’s unspoken love for each other, which is realized in this new manga.

Quit Laughing, Shijima Realizes the Emotional Love Story My Hero Academia Never Did

Courtesy of Shueisha

While My Hero Academia never explicitly stated that Uraraka and Toga had romantic feelings for each other, Toga consistently expressed her affection for Uraraka, leading many fans to interpret their bond as something deeper and root for the two to end up together. This is further reinforced in the series’ final moments, when Uraraka comes to understand that Toga’s emotional turmoil and descent into villainy stemmed from how society treated her because of her Quirk. By telling Toga to live as herself, accepting her through a blood transfusion, and promising to give her more whenever she needed it, Uraraka finally gave Toga the acceptance she had always longed for. However, their connection is never fully realized, as Toga dies saving Uraraka.

This is why Quit Laughing, Shijima feels so familiar. Shijima exists in a similar situation, with society expecting her to fulfill a predetermined role by praising her as a sacrifice, forcing her to keep smiling no matter what. Azumi becomes the one person who breaks through that facade, telling her that she can be herself instead of endlessly laughing and accepting the praise for being a sacrifice. What makes this especially reminiscent of My Hero Academia‘s unrealized emotional story is how much Shijima resembles Toga. This is perhaps Kohei Horikoshi’s way of giving Toga the reciprocated love story she deserved with Uraraka, even if it was never realized in the original series.

This interpretation of Quit Laughing, Shijima as a reflection of Toga and Uraraka’s dynamic suggests that love is not bound by gender or attraction, but by understanding another person and extending a helping hand when they need it most. Although Kohei Horikoshi’s new one-shot is brief, it tells a deeply emotional story, and in doing so, it also realizes the LGBTQ+ love story that many My Hero Academia fans only imagined, making it an addition that only Horikoshi could have fulfilled.