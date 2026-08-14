Netflix’s The One Piece Just Debunked Its Biggest Theory

Netflix’s The One Piece anime adaptation is set to become the next major installment in the franchise, and the latest news debunking one popular theory makes the project even more exciting. First announced by Netflix in 2023, the series aims to adapt the story from the ground up, starting from the original manga and standing as its own version with WIT Studio, which was already renowned for producing many acclaimed anime. Naturally, fans came to view the project as a remake, believing it would follow the same story with a modern animation style.

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However, a recent interview with WIT Studio CEO George Wada explicitly debunked that theory, offering a new perspective on the project. In his interview with Manta Web, Wada stated that The One Piece is not intended to be a remake but a reboot while discussing the studio’s previous works and achievements. Naturally, this raises many questions, as the two terms imply very different interpretations. Fans had assumed it would simply be the same adaptation with modern animation, but the latest comments suggest that, as a reboot, the project could aim to be much more, making it even more exciting.

Netflix’s The One Piece Anime Project Is a Reboot, Not a Remake

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The information revealed so far about Netflix’s upcoming project suggests that the first season will adapt up to around the end of the Baratie Arc, covering roughly 70 chapters across seven episodes that are reportedly around 42 minutes each. This already points to major pacing changes, as even the original anime, which was relatively well-paced at the time, took around 30 episodes to reach that point. Even with extended episode lengths, it would still have required at least 12 episodes to adapt that much content at a similar pace. Combined with George Wada’s statement that the project is a reboot rather than a remake, this strongly suggests that The One Piece will feature narrative changes as well.

Netflix could be planning significant narrative changes from the very beginning of the series, condensing the story much like its live-action adaptation while still preserving the essence of One Piece. These changes could allow the anime to introduce certain elements much earlier, strengthening the series’ foreshadowing while also including classic Easter eggs for longtime fans. That is what makes this upcoming project even more exciting.

The goal of the anime is to appeal to a new audience, and simply adapting the same stretched-out storyline may work for those looking to rewatch the series, but it is far less practical for viewers seeking a faster-paced action anime with modern animation. That is why George Wada’s statement that Netflix’s upcoming One Piece anime is a reboot rather than a remake is so exciting, as it could help introduce new audiences to the franchise without intimidating them with its length while perhaps fulfilling Eiichiro Oda’s original plan to conclude the series in just five years.