Demon Slayer, Sword Art Online Studio Is Teasing a Mysterious New Anime

2024 is in full swing, and that means the anime industry is rolling through all kinds of updates. Not only is the Winter 2024 season in order but studios are gearing up for this year's surprises. From returning faves to new hits, the pressure is on for anime studios to deliver, and now Aniplex is going viral after the company posted a special anime teaser.

As you can see below, the mysterious promo went live earlier today, and it is the definition of vague. The promo image shows a circle outline against a blue-green background. There is no text included on the promo, so fans are now left to speculate what Aniplex is doing. All we know is that this promo image is tied to a new anime project, and its codename is 'O' appropriately enough.

(Photo: Aniplex)

Of course, this vague teaser has sent the anime fandom into a tizzy. Netizens are going their best to decipher the promo, and there are three main guesses going on. So if you want to brush up on the conspiracy theories, you can check them out below:

Sword Art Online: Unital Ring – Sword Art Online is one the biggest IPs under Aniplex's care, and it is overdue for a comeback. After all, it has been years since Sword Art Online: Alicization went live. The show is ready to tackle its next arc, and it is none other than the Unital Ring arc. A circle would represent that arc well, so Sword Art Online fans are keeping their fingers crossed.



Sakamoto Days – Sakamoto Days is one of the top manga series at Shueisha that has yet to secure an anime deal. While other recent hits like Dandadan have scored a studio, Sakamoto Days is struggling. Given its popularity, readers are eager for an anime order, and Aniplex is most certainly big enough to handle the fandom's high expectations.



Toho Partnership – Aniplex is a massive media company in Japan, but it is far from an island. The best brands make partnership deals with other giants, and many anime fans have noted this anime promo resembles the logo for Toho Company. There is always the chance Aniplex and Toho are teaming up for a big anime project. But as for what that project may be, well – that question has netizens stumped.



What do you think about this mysterious anime promo? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!