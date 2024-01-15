One Piece Animator Addresses Bonney's Comeback Controversy

One Piece is back in the saddle for 2024, and it has big plans in tow. If you did not know, the hit series plans to explore a new arc this year as the anime's Egghead Island storyline has arrived. This week, the One Piece anime stirred conversation with its new episode as it brought Bonney center stage. The risqué comeback has sparked debate, and one animator on One Piece is now fielding critics in the episode's wake.

The whole thing came to light on social media after KDA_Artist posted a behind-the-scenes peek at Bonney's return. Writing to fans, the artist said they hoped fans enjoyed Bonney's scenes as the heroine played a big role in this week's drop. The comeback's controversial reception turned this post into a lightning rod as many accused KDA_Artist and the One Piece team of sexualizing Bonney.

Apparently, the key animator of the Bonney scenes was getting harassed for "sexualizing Bonney" and this is his response 😭 pic.twitter.com/ZaYMDrmaYy — Wisaker 🇪🇬🇵🇸 {finals} (@CEOofCarole) January 14, 2024

It did not take long for the artist in question to break their silence on such an accusation. "Also for the sexualizing controversy," the artist wrote, "I'm sorry for drawing Jinbei shirtless." So far, Toei Animation has not acknowledge the online pushback against Bonney's sexualized return. Fans should not expect any such acknowledgment, and if they have issue with the character's design, it should be taken up with Eiichiro Oda. After all, the creator of One Piece originated Bonney's design in the manga; The anime team is just following the source material as usual.

You may be wondering why this woman's curvy design is under fire, and that is fair. After all, most of the heroines in One Piece use fan service at some point, but that is only if they are adults. Minors are kept out of that equation, and if you have read the One Piece manga, then you will know Bonney's big secret. The character may look like she's in her 20s, but Bonney is really a 12-year-old girl whose Devil Fruit allows her to manipulate the physical age of something. As you can see, this caveat paints Bonney in a different light. But at the end of the day, the One Piece anime crew has nothing to do with her design.

