Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm to Make World Premiere at NYCC

Aqua Teen Hunger Force is gearing up to come back for a brand new feature film later this year, and it turns out that Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm has some pretty big plans for a panel at New York Comic Con this Fall to celebrate! Aqua Teen Hunger Force might have ended its run with Adult Swim many years ago, but the franchise has always felt like a major pillar of the programming block regardless. That's come to a whole new extent as the franchise recently returned for not only a new digital series, but a brand new feature film bringing the original cast back.

Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm will be the first new feature film in the franchise released in several years, and Adult Swim is celebrating by bringing the creators behind it and a few members of the cast for a special panel and screening at New York Comic Con this year. As teased by Warner Bros. Discovery, the new Aqua Teen movie will be holding its world premiere with a special screening at Thursday, October 6th at 8:30PM EST during New York Comic Con.

(Photo: Warner Bros. Discovery)

Warner Bros. Discovery teases the world premiere panel for Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm as such, "Be among the first to experience the all-new mystery-adventure feature-length film based on the famed Adult Swim series when Warner Bros. Home Entertainment presents the World Premiere of Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm. The R-rated film features everyone's favorite rascals, the Aqua Teens: the brainy Frylock, the mouthy Master Shake, the loveable Meatwad, and everyone's favorite perverted neighbor, Carl, as they split up then get back together to fight everyone's favorite corporate overlord, Amazin, led by everyone's favorite tech mogul, Neil and his trusty scientist sidekick, Elmer."

The panel description continues with, "In addition to the screening, filmmakers and key cast members will hold a panel discussion, including audience Q&A. Carey Means (Aqua Teen Hunger Force, The Brak Show), Dana Snyder (Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Squidbillies) and Dave Willis (Squidbillies, Your Pretty Face Is Going to Hell) return as the voices of Frylock, Master Shake and Meatwad, respectively. The film also stars Peter Serafinowicz (The Tick), Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird), Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus), Robert Smigel (Bob's Burgers) and Tim Robinson (Detroiters)."

Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm will be releasing on Digital, 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray starting on November 8th, so fans won't have to wait too much longer after New York Comic Con to check out the film themselves!