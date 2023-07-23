Archer Final Season Poster Released

Archer will be coming to an end with the 14th and final season of the long running animated spy series later this Summer, and Archer has shared the first look at what to expect from the final episodes with a new poster showing off Archer Season 14! While Archer Season 14 was noted to be in the works following the end of Archer Season 13, it was finally officially confirmed that Season 14 of the series was gearing up for a release this August. But the biggest surprise of the announcement was the fact that this would also serve as the final season of Archer overall.

Archer Season 14 will be bringing the animated series to an end, and will feature Lana in charge of The Agency after everything that happened in the last season. With some new faces and some big missions already teased for the final episodes coming later this August, you can check out the first look at what to expect from Archer's final season with a new poster for the series released during the San Diego Comic-Con 2023 weekend. Check it out below while we all wait for the beginning of the end:

Time to go out with a bang. The final season of FXX’s Archer premieres 8.30. Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/jQz90Wn4tM — Archer (@archerfxx) July 20, 2023

How to Watch Archer Season 14

Archer's final season will be premiering with FXX on August 30th at 10:00PM ET/PT. This will feature two episodes airing back to back for the premiere, and they will be available for streaming with Hulu on the following day should you miss the original premiere. The main cast and staff is returning for the final season with new addition Natalie Dew as Zara Khan, a new super spy added to the team for the final episodes. Archer Season 14 is teased as such, "Archer and The Agency are finding their own way with Lana at the helm. Her goal is to make money while also making the world a better place, but she quickly finds out running a spy agency isn't so cut and dry."

As for what to expect from the series as a whole, Archer is described as such, "The suave, confident and devastatingly handsome Sterling Archer may be the world's greatest spy, but he still has issues with his friends and colleagues who live to undermine and betray one another. Whether set in 1940s Los Angeles, the jungles of South America or the dangerous islands of the South Pacific, ``Archer,'' this animated comedy spans time and place to navigate Sterling, Lana, Malory, Cheryl/Carol/Charlotte, Cyril, Pam, Ray and Krieger's misguided misadventures that range from attempting to save the world from nuclear disaster to selling illegal narcotics to Colombian cartels."

What are you hoping to see in Archer's final season? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!