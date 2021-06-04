Archer Season 12 Premiere Date Revealed

✖

Archer fans were devastated earlier this year when Jessica Walter, voice of Malory Archer on the series, passed away, though we're lucky enough to get another glimpse at her hilarious character in the upcoming Season 12 of the animated series, which just got a Wednesday, August 25th premiere date. With the actor having passed away just two months ago, and with the Archer executives not having to mention how the show would be impacted, Walter likely completed her work on this season before her passing. It's unknown what this will mean for the future of the series, but fans will surely relish this upcoming new season, which premieres on Wednesday, August 25th on FX.

Archer is an animated, half-hour comedy that follows Sterling Archer as he navigates the changing landscape of the spy world. This season, Archer and gang face a new threat: a spy conglomerate known as IIA (International Intelligence Agency). With a limited number of spy jobs up for grabs, can the Agency compete against the soulless vultures of IIA, or will our mom-and-pop spy agency be the next to get swallowed alive?

The series features the voices of H. Jon Benjamin as the (former) world’s greatest spy, “Sterling Archer;” Aisha Tyler as the spy with marital problems, “Lana Kane;” Jessica Walter as Archer’s mother and spymaster, “Malory Archer;” Judy Greer as the loveably crazy office assistant, “Cheryl/Carol Tunt;” Chris Parnell as the top office spy, “Cyril Figgis;” Amber Nash as the positively offensive go-getter, “Pam Poovey;” Adam Reed as the opportunist, “Ray Gillette” and Lucky Yates as the unscrupulous scientist, “Algernop Krieger.” Season 12 also features the voices of guest stars Pamela Adlon, Eric Andre, Bruce Campbell, Harvey Guillén, Kayvan Novak, and Stephen Tobolowsky, to name a few.

Archer was created by Adam Reed and is executive produced by Reed, Matt Thompson, and Casey Willis at Floyd County Productions. The series is produced by FX Productions.

“The Archer family is heartbroken to lose Jessica Walter, our beloved colleague, and friend," Reed shared in a statement following Walter's passing. "Jessica was a consummate professional, an actor’s actor, and the exact opposite of Malory Archer – warm, caring, and kind, with an absolutely cracking sense of humor – and it was both a privilege and a true honor to work with her over these many years. She will be greatly missed, but never forgotten.”

Tune in to the Season 12 premiere of Archer on Wednesday, August 25th on FX.

