Vinland Saga Releases Assassin's Creed Crossover Manga

Vinland Saga has kept fans on edge ever since its first season ended, but Thorfin has found other ways to keep followers in line. While his next big venture awaits him, the crew of Vinland Saga are preparing for a special crossover that will bring them face to face with one of gaming's top titles. After all, Assassin's Creed is about to dip its toes into Norse mythos, and Vinland Saga will help usher the new game to fans overseas.

According to a new report by Ubisoft, Vinland Saga will be crossing over with Assassin's Creed: Valhalla shortly. The upcoming game will be celebrated with a crossover manga that is available now. You can read the 7-page special over on Ubisoft Japan's website, but be warned - there is only a Japanese version of the comic available now.

The special was penned by series creator Makoto Yukimura, and it covers what you would expect. Assassin's Creed: Valhalla follows the story of Eivor, a powerful viking. The manga shows what happens when Eivor meets Thorfin on an expedition, and the crossover is very neat. It adds some flavor to the latest Assassin's Creed game ahead of its November 2020 debut.

As for Vinland Saga, fans hope Yukimura enjoyed the crossover as a break from his usual work. The artist is still overseeing his viking manga. Its first season was met with stellar reviews, and many fans have been awaiting news on season two. So far, nothing has been said, but creators close to the series have teased fans online about a new season in recent months.

