Astro Royale Celebrates Shonen Jump Debut With Special Promo

Tokyo Revengers creator Ken Wakui has made his debut with Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and Shueisha's going all out for Astro Royale's first chapter with a special promo! Astro Royale is a brand new series from Wakui in which it promises that a Yakuza family will have a fight for control and power within itself that's further boosted up by special powers granted by a falling meteor. It's one of the biggest new series to debut with the magazine this Spring, so it's no surprise Shuieisha's really putting it out there to hype it up.

Tokyo Revengers might not have had the most well received ending by the time it was over, but the manga notably had a very strong start when it revealed its striking premise. That's immediately the same case here with Astro Royale as it showcases a ton of characters who will be in the mix while its lead, Hibaru, will be using his new powers to fight in bigger moments than he ever could have expected. To celebrate, Shonen Jump has dropped a special promo and you can check it out below:

What Is Astro Royale?

Astro Royale has made the debut of its first chapter with Shonen Jump, but it's still not a guarantee that this series will be sticking around for the long run. While the first chapter has made its mark with its intriguing premise, Shonen Jump fans know well enough by now that a great first chapter isn't a sign that it'll be totally safe from a quick cancellation. So if you wanted to check it out, you can find Astro Royale with Shueisha's MangaPlus service or Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library.

As for what to expect from the new manga series, Shueisha teases Astro Royale as such, "The new series from Ken Wakui, the creator of Shinjuku Swan and Tokyo Revengers! As the battle to decide the next leader of the Yotsurugi gang that runs Asakusa is heating up, a meteorite strike suddenly awakens superpowers in the people of Japan. How will Hibaru Yotsurugi, the son of the previous gang leader, come out of this?!"

How are you liking Astro Royale's manga so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!