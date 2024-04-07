Weekly Shonen Jump Shares First Look at Three New Manga

Weekly Shonen Jump is the place to be for up-and-coming manga. For decades now, the publisher has put out some of the best comics in the world. From Naruto to Dragon Ball and Yu Yu Hakusho, Shueisha has been behind it all. Now, the publisher is sharing a first look at three new series, and the manga titles will be ones to watch.

As you can see below, a new promo was posted by Shueisha today, and it puts a spotlight on some upcoming series. It turns out the team at Shonen Jump will begin releasing these three new titles next week before the magazine takes a break for Golden Week. So if you are in need of something to new to read, these titles will help you out!

It was revealed in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #19 that three new manga will launch in the upcoming weeks



• 'Negai no Astro' by Ken Wakui (Tokyo Revengers) will launch in Issue #20



• 'Kyokutō Necromance' by Fusai Naba (Aliens Area) will launch in Issue #21



• 'Cycle Biyori' by… pic.twitter.com/wDEagqEetN — 🧭MangaAlerts #uw7s🌊 (@MangaAlerts) April 7, 2024

One of the titles on the horizon is Negai no Astro by creator Ken Wakui. Of course, this update has earned lots of buzz given Wakui's previous work. The artist has worked primarily with the publisher Kodansha up until now, and Wakui brought Tokyo Revengers to life. But now, it seems they are working with Shueisha on a new manga series.

As for the other series, Fusai Naba is working on Kyokuto Necromance, and readers will know the artist from Aliens Area. Finally, the series Cycle Biyori is slated to go live under Kobayashi Omusuke. When it comes to release schedule, Wakui will see their series go live next week while Naba and Omusuke head out in the following weeks.

At this time, no word has been given on whether these manga titles will be simulpublished by Manga Plus, but the odds are pretty good. Shueisha has been aggressive in publishing its Shonen Jump titles globally in time with Japan. As the manga industry continues to grow, publishers are using tech and social media to get a leg up in competition. So hopefully, fans globally will get to check out these three new Shueisha titles in the coming weeks!

What do you think about these brand-new series? Will you be checking them out? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!