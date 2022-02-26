Attack On Titan Actor Reveals COVID Recovery

Attack On Titan only has a few episodes left before the second half of its fourth and final season comes to a close, and while the Scout Regiment has only been receiving bad news as a part of these last installments, the voice actor behind Jean has received the opposite. Being diagnosed with COVID-19, it seems that voice actor Kisho Taniyama has completely recovered, according to his talent agency, and has already returned to work it bringing animated characters to life.

Jean from Attack On Titan is far from the only character that Kisho Taniyama has brought to life, with the voice actor portraying the likes of Nezu from Pokemon, Garashi from Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Kinzo from Blue Exorcist, Ending from My Hero Academia, and Yuya from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure to name a few. One of the biggest upcoming roles that Taniyama is taking on is the part of Dark Schneider in Netflix’s upcoming original anime reboot of Bastard!!, with the original series considered to be one of the most brutal of the generation of manga series that dropped in the 1980s, which received an anime adaptation in the 1990s.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Taniyama’s talent agency, Ken Production, shared the good news that the voice of Jean from Attack On Titan had recovered from COVID-19 and has returned to work, as the dark anime adaptation has only a few episodes left before the second half of season four draws to a close:

https://twitter.com/kenpro_official/status/1497511762203140096?s=20&t=N6qo_bwJdZU7qkkQxpVJAw

Much like so many other members of the Scout Regiment during this latest storyline, Jean finds himself in a situation that is going to require a lot of thought. With Eren Jaeger taking the power of the Founding Titan for himself and unleashing hundreds of Colossal Titans upon the world to eliminate anyone that isn’t a child of Ymir, Jean now has to make the decision as to whether he’ll take this opportunity to live out a quiet life as a hero of the Survey Corps, or if he’ll risk everything to save a world that has shown him and his people nothing but hatred.

What future do you see for Jean before Attack On Titan comes to a close? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.