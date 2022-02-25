Attack On Titan Art Creates Disturbingly Realistic Beast Titan

Of all the terrifying Titans that we’ve seen throughout the four seasons of Attack On Titan, perhaps none have left as big an impression as Zeke Jaeger’s Beast Titan, whose terrifying form startled viewers when he began speaking in season two. With the fourth and final season having plenty for Zeke to do, one fan has decided to imagine what the current Beast Titan would look like if he were brought to the real world, creating what might be the most terrifying take to date.

Zeke Jaeger was first introduced in the second season of Attack On Titan’s anime, throwing fans for a loop as the first Titan to be able to talk. With the secrets of Marley being revealed, so to were fans able to learn more about the son of Grisha Jaeger who seemingly sold out his parents to the nation that he called home. Over time, viewers were able to learn that Zeke was looking to use the power of the Founding Titan to completely eliminate the power of the Titans from the world and thus destroy the power of the Titans themselves. With Eren now marching to eradicate all those who don’t have Eldian blood running through their veins, it will certainly be interesting to see the path that Zeke takes now.

Fan Artist Bassem Wageeh shared this life-like take on the Beast Titan, imaging the horror of what Zeke Jaeger’s Titan form would look like if the former Marleyian soldier were brought into the real world as Attack On Titan is set to bring its anime adaptation to a close:

The final season of Attack On Titan only has a few episodes left before the second half of the fourth season comes to a close. With the series looking to wrap this spring, many fans are left wondering if Studio MAPPA is planning to bring the series to a close with a movie, especially following the recent success of Jujutsu Kaisen 0.

What do you think of this realistic take on Zeke's terrifying Beast Titan form? Where do you think the eldest Jaeger sibling is heading now that Eren has stabbed his brother in the back?