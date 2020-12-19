Attack On Titan Crew Discusses How Far Season 4 Will Go

✖

The fourth season of Attack On Titan has landed and has shocked fans by deciding to focus on the soldiers of Marley rather than the heroes of the Survey Corps who have taken center stage for the previous three seasons, and the crew behind the anime have recently gone into detail about just how much of the anime will be adapting from the manga! As the manga is concluding its story, we are neck-deep in the final battle of the Survey Corps and we would imagine that we won't be getting a happy ending for Hajime Isayama's dark tale!

The nation of Marley has been showing the daily lives of the Eldians that are attempting to win their citizenship through the country, participating in life or death battles while also holding a deep-seated hatred of their fellow Eldians that live within the walls. As the third season ended with Eren, Mikasa, and Armin reaching the sea for the first time following their defeat of the Colossal, Armored, and Beast Titans, the Survey Corps has yet to make their presence known in the nation of Marley but from the trailers that we've seen for season four, we won't be waiting long for their return!

Twitter User Attack On Fans shared that the fourth season of the anime will be following the entire story that was presented in the manga, as well as a number of other Attack On Titan factoids for the upcoming episodes of the anime from Studio MAPPA:

Interesting facts revealed in this talk: Falco's hallucination in episode 60 was a request by Hajime Isayama Not all Titans will be made in CGI According to Yuichiro Hayashi, people will love Reiner after episode 62 The whole story of AOT will be adapted to the end https://t.co/0ecaXSdeAp — Attack On Fans (@AttackOnFans) December 18, 2020

Attack On Titan first began in 2009, landing as a manga that told the story of the Survey Corps being tormented by a never-ending stream of giant behemoths known as Titans, larger than life giants that eat countless victims. With a new villain coming into play in the final chapters of the manga, fans have been on the edge of their seats.

How have you enjoyed the fourth season of Attack On Titan so far? How do you think the long-running anime franchise will come to a close?