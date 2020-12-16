Attack On Titan Season 4 Releases First Full Ending

✖

The fourth season of Attack On Titan has taken a far different approach to its storytelling than the seasons we witnessed prior, focusing on the Eldian soldiers of Marley navigating their country's wars, and the ending for the season that will act as a current call for Hajime Isayama's epic fantasy has been released to fans! The ending theme, performed by singer Ando Yuko, is titled "Shock" and gives us some fresh looks into the country of Marley and the Eldian characters that are attempting to help their homeland succeed in order to gain citizenship and save their families.

The fourth season so far has introduced us to a number of new characters who are of Eldian descent, most of which are working toward inheriting the powers of the Nine Titans. It's not all new faces, however, as we also look into the lives of Zeke Jaeger and Reiner, the Beast Titan and Armored Titan respectively, four years after the climactic battle that took place as the Survey Corps was attempting to restore all the walls that housed their population. With the time ticking for both of these Titans before they need to pass on their power, and their lives, it seems as if they are hoping to return to the island of Paradis in a bid to kidnap Eren and regain the power of the Founding Titan!

Twitter Outlet Attack On Fans shared the ending theme for Attack On Titan's fourth season, the song itself being performed by Ando Yuko under the title of "Shock", giving fans a look into the segment that caps off each episode of the long-awaited batch of episodes from Studio MAPPA:

🎶 THE FINAL SEASON ~ ENDING 🎶 pic.twitter.com/NpUcmkvRJF — Attack On Fans (@AttackOnFans) December 13, 2020

While the anime is moving closer to the final battle between the nation of Marley and the "Children of Ymir", the manga is currently giving us a look as to what we can expect from the future of the episodes of the television series. Without going into spoiler territory, the Survey Corps currently has their most difficult challenge ahead of them and characters' allegiances have shifted astronomically!

What is your favorite ending theme for Attack On Titan's anime?