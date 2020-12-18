Attack On Titan Creator Comments On Upcoming Episode

✖

The fourth season of Attack On Titan's anime has taken a different approach to the story of the people within the walls, deciding to focus on their tormentors from the nation of Marley, and recently, the creator of the franchise, Hajime Isayama, had the opportunity to comment on the upcoming installment of the dark series. With Attack On Titan first beginning as a manga in 2009, the franchise has been amassing popularity for over a decade, with fans excited to see how this epic story will finally come to an end across the different mediums of storytelling!

Isayama himself has noted time and time again that he is looking to take a break following the conclusion of the story of Eren Jaeger and his friends within the Survey Corps, going on record that he'd love to open up a spa once the manga concludes the next few chapters. With the third episode taking a closer look at Reiner and further exploring the nation of Marley which currently employs Eldians as soldiers of war, it is clear that this final season of Attack On Titan isn't scared to venture into some serious emotional territory for the characters involved!

Twitter User Attack On Titan Wiki shared Hajime Isayame's thoughts on the next episode of Attack On Titan's anime, which will reveal more information than ever about the Armored Titan as well as the new soldiers that have been introduced in the first episodes of Season Four:

Currently, in Attack On Titan's manga, the final battle is taking place as the Survey Corps takes on a very different battle than what they expected to encounter in Marley, and the ultimate fate of the world of this dark franchise is up in the air. While it seems as if Attack On Titan might not have a happy ending, considering the grim events that have filled up the franchise to this date, but it is sure to be as engrossing as the anime series has been to date!

