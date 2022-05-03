Attack on Titan Announces OAD Dub Release

✖

Attack on Titan is months out from its next comeback, but fans won't have to wait around empty-handed until season four returns. After all, a new report has confirmed the anime's next big dub release. It turns out Crunchyroll plans to dub the anime's OAD shorts, and the first will roll out in a matter of days.

The news comes straight from Crunchyroll as the site confirmed plans to dub Attack on Titan's OADs. All eight of them will get the treatment starting May 8th, and new dubs will release weekly moving forward. The first OAD to get a dub will be Isle's Notebook.

Once the first OAD is dubbed, episodes 2-3 will cover The Sudden Visitor and Distress shorts. The next two episodes will adapt Attack on Titan: No Regrets spin-off manga. And with its final three episodes, Attack on Titan: Lost Girls will be adapted with English dubs.

READ MORE: Attack on Titan Needs To Bring Back Wit | Attack on Titan Reveals Its Best Theme Song Remix Yet | Spy x Family Art Arrives From Attack on Titan's Creator

These releases aren't new to the fandom as a whole, but Attack on Titan fans will be glad to check out their dubs. It will keep them busy as they wait for the anime's fourth season to make a comeback. Attack on Titan closed the season earlier this year with a finale confirming more was on the way for 2023. Once the next year rolls in, fans will be treated to the final few episodes of Attack on Titan after a decade-long run. As you can imagine, fans are hyped for the comeback, but plenty are waiting a bit impatiently for updates on the anime's final comeback. So in the meantime, these OADs will keep their minds off of things.

Are you excited to check out these new dubs? How hyped are you for Attack on Titan to return next year? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

HT – ANN