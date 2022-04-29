Attack on Titan Reveals Its Best Theme Song Remix Yet

✖

Attack on Titan has gone off the air this year, but it will be back before too long. After all, the anime is expected to bow out in 2023 after unleashing its last batch of episodes. In the meantime, fans are going back through the series to experience Attack on Titan from start to finish. And after blasting the anime's most famous theme song, well – one musician decided it was time to give the song its best remix yet.

The piece itself comes from YouTube courtesy of Vman, a Japanese musician who likes to share covers online. It was there the drummer posted a cover of him performing "Guren no Yumiya", the iconic opening from Attack on Titan season one. However, instead of hitting the drums like a normal musician, Vman swapped out all the kit's pieces for rubber chickens.

And yes, you did read that right. This man played the drums on rubber chickens, and honestly? We are in love with the whole thing.

The hilarious video is just about two minutes, and to our delight, it kind of works? Obviously, no one ever expected to hear the Linked Horizon single played out on rubber chickens, but Vman makes it work. The drummer is able to get some impressive range out of his toy chickens, and thanks to Sora News 24, Attack on Titan fans can learn a bit more about how this viral video came to exist.

According to Vman, he said e was inspired to try this remix out as he did a lot of YouTube covers with their last band. He felt it would be funny to put chickens on his drum kit, and voila! That is how anime gold is made!

What do you think of this hilarious Attack on Titan remix? Do you want other anime theme songs to get this treatment?