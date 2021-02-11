Attack On Titan Fan Gives Season One's Iconic Opening a Final Season Makeover

✖

The fourth and final season of Attack On Titan has taken the Survey Corps on a very different path from the first three seasons of the anime, with the Children of Ymir bringing the war directly to the nation of Marley, and one fan has given the first season trailer a big makeover in the style of the trailer for the final installment of the franchise created by Hajime Isayama. Though Wit Studio has not been responsible for the final season of the anime, Studio MAPPA has taken the reins and has placated a lot of fans' fears with their unique style.

There have been a number of similarities between the first and fourth seasons of Attack On Titan, with many believing that the likes of Gabi, Falco, and their friends are taking on the roles of Eren, Armin, and Mikasa from the initial installments of the series. With the young Marleyian soldiers watching their world crumble around them following the attack launched by the Attack Titan, the true irony is that perhaps Eren Jaeger has become what he once hated so much, taking lives and shattering the futures of countless innocent civilians that were in the nation of Marley. Needless to say, Gabi and Falco will factor significantly into the remaining episodes of the anime.

Reddit User No Name Studio YT took the opportunity to take the audio from the first trailer for the final season of Attack On Titan and apply it to the events of the first, splicing together footage to reflect the events that started everything off as the walls came down around Eren, Mikasa, and Armin:

In the latest episode, we were given a look into the past four years of the Survey Corps, expanding their knowledge of the world outside of their island as well as examine the ramifications of Eren's decision to infiltrate the country of Marley. As Gabi and Falco are currently locked in a prison by the Survey Corps, their need for revenge hasn't dwindled.

What do you think of this fresh take on the first season of Attack On Titan? What other similarities between the beginning of the series have we seen in the final season of the anime? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans!