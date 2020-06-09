Attack on Titan Confirms Chapter 130 Release Date

✖

Attack on Titan has been in print for years now, but Hajime Isayama is serious about bringing the story to a close. The manga put out a new chapter this week after being forced to take a hiatus, but that is not all fans got. Kodansha Comics gives them a heads up on when chapter 130 will drop, and it will be in exactly a month's time.

The release date for Attack on Titan chapter 130 was shared in the most recent chapter of Monthly Shonen Magazine. The once-a-month issue went live today with the series' latest chapter, and it confirmed the next will go live on July 9. So if you are eager to check out chapter 130, you can mark the date on your calendar.

Of course, that is if we're assuming no delays happen. Attack on Titan had to take its first-ever hiatus last month when Kodansha Comics pulled the plug on its next issue of Monthly Shonen Magazine. The publication was put on pause due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Japan was in the midst of its own State of Emergency at the time which meant heavy restrictions were put on work.

(Photo: Wit Studio)

But now that the strict rules are beginning to relax, Attack on Titan is ready to find its new normal. This is good as Isayama hasn't been shy about his desire to finish the manga this year. In fact, he took part in an interview recently where he doubled down on his decision to end Attack on Titan shortly.

Isayama told fans his manga is already 95% finished, so there is not much content left to cover. If you do the math, there are less than ten chapters left of Attack on Titan if its creator's estimates are right. And after the events of chapter 129, readers are fairly certain this next issue is going to be one for the history books.

How much longer do you expect Attack on Titan to last? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.