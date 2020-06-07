Attack on Titan Is About 95% Done and Fans Are Freaking Out

Attack on Titan has been busy with its anime as of late, but the manga has not been slowing down any. Creator Hajime Isayama was forced to take a break from publishing due to the COVID-19 outbreak, but he is back this month with a new chapter. And according to a new interview with the artist, Attack on Titan is about 95% finished at this point.

As you can imagine, fans are geeking out over the ordeal. While plenty are happy to see the manga move into its endgame, there are others who are mourning the story's loss already. Attack on Titan has been a fixture in the industry for years now, and many fans credit it for bringing about anime's mainstream revival several years back.

(Photo: Wit Studio)

As you can see below, Attack on Titan fans have a lot to say about the series ending, and no one is ready to part with Eren just yet. Even if the manga has done a few controversial things with the character, Eren holds a special place with fans. It will be difficult to see his story end, and it could be ending rather soon.

During Isayama's interview, he admitted there was only about 5% left of the manga. The story has been going through its final arc at a brisk pace, and this figure has fans doing the math. If you look at how many chapters there are of the manga so far, that means there are about 7 chapters left if Isayama was serious. If that is the case, Attack on Titan will wrap up at the end of this year or even in early 2021. So for the time being, all fans can do is rally behind Isayama and wish him luck in ending the manga.

