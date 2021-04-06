Attack on Titan Spoilers Spark Fan Blackout Ahead of Final Chapter

✖

If you did not know, the end of an era is upon us. Attack on Titan will be closing up shop this week as its manga comes to a close. Hajime Isayama will finally bring his hit series to its conclusion after more than a decade of waiting, but it seems some netizens might know how it ends.

After all, the manga community is notorious for finding leaks, and it seems Attack on Titan could not escape the threat this time. Alleged leaks for chapter 139 have hit the Internet despite pleas from the manga's team of editors. We're not going to be discussing them here, of course, but you should know they're here and easy to stumble upon if you are not being careful.

#aot139spoilers Me stopping myself from reading any leaks. pic.twitter.com/zYi5Af7kNR — aiena☾︎ check pinned twt 📌 (@nobarockugisaki) April 6, 2021

If you want to avoid being spoiled for Attack on Titan's finale, there are a few things you can do. The most definitive way to avoid spoilers is to stay off social media platforms like Twitter, Instagram, and even Facebook. These sites are harder to manage where feeds are concerned. However, if you follow Reddit pages with no relation to Attack on Titan, you should be safe to visit them.

For anyone who doesn't want to unplug, you can blacklist certain words or phrases from your feeds. Twitter offers this function, and of all the sites, this service is the most dangerous for holdouts. You can simply blacklist terms like "Attack on Titan" or "Chapter 139", so that will be a must-do for anyone surfing social media these days.

If you can abide by these tips, you should be able to avoid spoilers for Attack on Titan's big finish. The manga is slated to bring its last chapter to light on Friday, April 9 in Japan. So if you haven't yet, you best brace yourself for what may come with chapter 139.

What do you think of these tips and tricks? Are you ready to say goodbye to Attack on Titan?