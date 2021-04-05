Attack on Titan: When Does Chapter 139 Come Out?

✖

The end of Attack on Titan is nigh, my friends. If you did not know, this week will mark the end of an era. Hajime Isayama will publish the final chapter of Attack on Titan after more than a decade of work, so you can brace yourself for what's to come. And if you need to know when the chapter will drop, we've got you covered.

Attack on Titan will release chapter 139 on Friday, April 9 in Japan. The chapter will be released through Kodansha as a final hurrah. At this time, fans will be able to find the manga legally stateside through Crunchyroll of Comixology.

(Photo: Kodansha)

If you want to read the chapter using Crunchyroll, you will need to be a premium subscriber. As for Comixology, chapter 139 will be available for digital purchase. Both services should have the chapter up on April 9, but traffic could be intense enough to slow access to the finale upon its release.

As you can imagine, all eyes are on this chapter to see how Attack on Titan goes out. Isayama has spent more than a decade crafting the series, and Eren's journey has been a tough one. For years, Eren was considered a hero by millions, but his recent turn in the manga has put his legacy into question. Now, it is up to Attack on Titan's finale to wrap up his story, and netizens are equal parts excited and scared to see how it goes.

