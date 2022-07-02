Attack on Titan Director Debuts Special Eren Sketch at Anime Expo

You'd be hard-pressed to think of an anime character that has changed more throughout a series than Attack on TItan's Eren Jaeger, with the Attack Titan becoming a threat to the world at large during the events of the fourth season of the anime adaptation. With Studio MAPPA set to return for the final episodes arriving next year, which will bring an end to the conflict between the Eldians and the nation of Marley, the director of the anime series, Manabu Akita, took the opportunity to share a new sketch of Eren at this year's Anime Expo.

When last we saw Eren Jaeger, he had fully embraced the power of the Founding TItan given to him by the spirit of Ymir, the young girl who started it all by running into a mysterious bacteria-like creature. With Ymir existing in a plane of existence that unites all the Eldians together, Eren has unleashed the Rumbling upon the world, a long line of Colossal Titans that the former protagonist plans on using to eliminate anyone that exists outside of the borders of the island of Paradis. Needless to say, this new genocidal campaign has put his former friends within the Scout Regiment into quite the sticky situation.

Attack on Titan Wiki shared the new sketch from MAPPA director Manabu Akita, with the artist taking the opportunity to bring Eren's startling new look in the final season of the anime adaptation to life once again:

New Eren Yeager illustration by Manabu Akita



Displayed at Anime Expo 2022 pic.twitter.com/JRd9wOhWNe — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) July 2, 2022

Those who followed the manga know the fate that is awaiting Eren Jaeger in the final installments of Attack on Titan, with the anime adaptation ending as Armin, Mikasa, and their allies new and old racing in an attempt to save a world that hates and fears them. The creator of the series, Hajime Isayama, was planning for this big change for Eren since the series began and anime viewers will be able to experience the last chapters next year in 2023, though MAPPA has been remiss when it comes to the exact date that we can expect the anime adaptation to come to a close.

What do you think of this new take on Eren Jaeger from the MAPPA director? How have you felt about Eren's drastic changes in the final season of the series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.