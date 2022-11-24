Attack on Titan Creator Reveals His Favorite Hero

During this year's Anime NYC, the creator of Attack on Titan, Hajime Isayama, took the opportunity to visit the United States for the first time. Revealing that he still had doubt about how he brought the journey fo the Scout Regiment to a close, while also revealing the influence that Game of Thrones and Breaking Bad has on the series, he revealed even more tidbits. One such revelation came in the form of his current favorite hero of the series and it might not be who you were expecting.

"Heroes" are hard to come by in Attack on Titan, with this last season transforming Eren Jaeger from the Scout Regiment's best hope at saving Paradis to an opponent that Mikasa and company must now stop as the new Founding Titan works to eliminate all those living outside of their island. Forming a new version of the Survey Corps that adds former enemies to their ranks, including Reiner the Armored Titan and Annie the Female Titan, the battle that is to come which will bring the series to an end will be one of the biggest that the Survey Corps has faced to date. Considering how controversial the ending was in the franchise's manga, it will be interesting to see how its received on the small screen next year.

Attack on Jean

As revealed during his Attack on Titan panel during Anime NYC, Hajime Isayama revealed that his current favorite hero is Jean Kirstein, the Eldian soldier that first simply wanted to become a soldier to get himself a cushy job watching Paradis' royalty but came to realize that his skills would be best on the front lines.

Jean has yet to achieve the power to transform into a Titan, but he has remained an important part of the franchise despite this fact. During the formation of the new Scout Regiment, Jean was able to get a slight bit of revenge against the Armored Titan Reiner, who had killed plenty of his comrades and innocent civilians while working for Marley. In the final battle, fans should get ready for Jean to play a pivotal role in the fight against Eren.

Who is your favorite hero from Attack on Titan? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.