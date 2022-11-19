Attack on Titan Creator Apologizes For Controversial Ending

Hajime Isayama made quite a few headlines when he announced that he would be making his first appearance in North America thanks to Anime NYC, and with Attack on Titan's anime finale arriving next year, there was plenty for the mangaka to talk about. One of the biggest statements that the artist made during this latest panel earlier today was in relation to Attack on Titan's ending, which has yet to hit the anime adaptation but has already played out in the manga's pages.

Without going into spoiler territory, the Attack on Titan finale certainly ends its place as one of the more controversial endings in the anime world. This stays true to the spirit of the anime's final season, as Eren Jaeger becoming a villain was a curveball that many didn't see coming. Acquiring the power of the Founding Titan and using said power to awaken an army of Colossal Titans at his beck and call, fans shouldn't expect a happy ending when it comes to the dark anime franchise. Considering the amount of death and destruction that the series has presented, fans should steel themselves to lose some big names before the anime adaptation from Studio MAPPA comes to a close.

Attack on Isayama

Isayama took the opportunity to apologize for Attack on Titan's ending, detailing how he still doubts how he brought everything to a close, which had the audience in attendance applauding the mangaka for the work he's done on the series and bringing tears to the artist's eyes, reportedly:

"I want to express my gratitude to all fans. I wasn't sure how to feel about the end of the story. I was having a really difficult time and I apologize. Carrying heavy feelings, I was down for a long time, until yesterday when I met fans during the signing. Fans told me the ending was great and that they loved the ending and it made me happy and coming to New York was a great experience for me. Thank you."

