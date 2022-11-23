Attack on Titan Reveals the Inspiration Behind Gabi and Falco

Hajime Isayama recently made his first appearance in North America, with the creator of Attack on Titan revealing some big tidbits during his question and answer panel at this year's Anime NYC convention. Aside from taking a moment to apologize for the controversial ending to the Scout Regiment's story, Isayama also took the opportunity to reveal some major inspirations for the conflicted members of Marley known as Gabi and Falco. With both surviving the recent events of the final season, expect the pair to play a big role in the adaptation's return.

Gabi and Falco first arrived at the dark anime franchise as Marleyian soldiers who also happened to be Eldians, the race of humans that have the ability to transform into Titans themselves and all descended from the Founding Titan named Ymir. Like so many other characters that have appeared throughout Attack on Titan, Gabi and Falco are somewhere between good and evil, being fed the idea that the denizens of Paradis are devils, seeking to destroy them and their way of life. When the pair find their way to the island and discover that all is not what they thought it was and have since thrown in their lot with the Survey Corps in an effort to stop Eren Jaeger from destroying the world.

Breaking Falco

During Anime NYC, Hajime Isayama confirmed that Gabi was fashioned from Game of Thrones' Arya Stark and Falco was fashioned from Breaking Bad's Jesse Pinkman, with the two supporting characters being two fan-favorite figures in their respective live-action television series:

Attack on Titan author Hajime Isayama shared Gabi was inspired by Arya from Game of Thrones and Falco was inspired by Jesse from Breaking Bad #AnimeNYC pic.twitter.com/nV1QXTdY56 — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) November 19, 2022

Studio MAPPA has yet to reveal when Attack on Titan will return for its final episodes, though the last installments are set to be the biggest of the series to date as the Scouts race their way to stop Eren's genocidal plan. Now that Jaeger has the power of the Founding Titan at his disposal, he's never been stronger and should Armin, Mikasa, and their friends be unable to talk him down, they might not manage to defeat him.

What do you think of these surprising inspirations for some of Attack on Titan's biggest characters of its final season? Do you see both Gabi and Falco surviving the final fight of the series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.