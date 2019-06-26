Attack On Titan Creator Opening Up Studio In Upcoming TV Special

Get ready for an in-depth look into the Attack on Titan manga with a television program cracking open the doors of creator Hajime Isayama. The NHK BS Premium Japanese TV channel will be airing their show, “Reading Too Much Into The Series Book Club”, that takes a closer look at book series. Aside from taking a look at the studio, participants in the episode have read all the volumes of the manga series and will be diving in-depth into Attack On Titan so this is definitely a worthwhile watch for fans.

Twitter Source Attack On Fans posted information about the tv episode airing in Japan on July 3rd on NHK:

NHK BS Premium television station hosts a TV program focusing #AttackOnTitan manga which will air on July 3rd, 2019 🥰 More info here: https://t.co/vq1clOun3B pic.twitter.com/MOqMwkbelA — Attack On Fans (@AttackOnFans) June 20, 2019

Joining the creator of the wildly popular series will be Japanese celebrities in the form of actress Anne Suzuki, literary critic Shigeru Kashima, and novelist Genichirō Takahashi, who will all be giving their thoughts on the Titans and the remnants of humanity trapped within the walls. Attack on Titan will have the honor of being the first manga discussed on the program “Reading Too Much Into The Series Book Club” with the participants giving their thoughts on how the series may end and what they think about the characters overall.

Attack On Titan has managed to create a huge, passionate fanbase worldwide, with a unique story that offers its themes and analogies in the form of giant, grinning, naked people. Strange as it may seem on paper, this story of humanity in its dying gasps resonates with fans and has the trappings of a US “zombie movie”, albeit in an entirely different light.

