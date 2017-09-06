Attack On Titan Editor Arrested For His Wife’s Murder

Earlier today, the first editor of Hajime Isayama's popular Attack on Titan manga was arrested in connection to his wife's murder. Jung-hyun Park, age 41, was taken into custody by Tokyo Metropolitan Police officers for allegedly killing his wife after the 38-year-old woman was found dead last August.

According to Sankei News, Park called authorities last year on August 9th early in the morning to report that his wife had collapsed. When officers arrived at their Bunkyo Ward residence, they found Park's wife lying prone as she underwent cardiopulmonary arrest at the bottom of a staircase. About an hour later, the woman was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Investigations into her death began shortly after time of death. Park's wife had shallow gashes on her forehead, but police said there was no noticeable trauma present that would explain her death. Later, an autopsy revealed she had died from suffocation. Park changed his story regarding his wife's passing once the cause of death was confirmed by saying she committed suicide. However, police began a full investigation into the matter once no evidence was found to back up Park's claim.

As for Park's connection to Attack on Titan, the man was the editor-in-chief of Kodansha's Bessatsu Shonen Magazine back in 2009. He was present during the manga's launch, but Park has since cut ties with the franchise. Last June, the man moved to Weekly Morning and began working for the manga's editorial department.

If you are not familiar with Attack On Titan, then you should know the popular franchise is renowned for its intense action and gritty storylines. Its manga and anime follows a boy named Eren Yeager in an alternate world overrun by massive creatures known as Titans. These mindless beasts have all but wiped out humanity, and mankind is left to cower in fear behind massive walls. When their sanctum is infiltrated by a slew of Titans, Eren and his friends Armin and Mikasa join the military to help eradicate the blood-thirty monsters. But, as they grow older, they learn that the beasts are not what they appear as long-held government conspiracies make themselves known.

