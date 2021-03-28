Attack On Titan Fans Stunned Over Season Four Continuation
Fans have been waiting for some time since Attack On Titan's fourth season landed for news as to how the anime will wrap, with many theorizing that the franchise would wrap with a feature-length film that brings the story of the Survey Corps, but fans are thrilled at the announcement that the television series will continue in the winter of this year. With Eren Jaeger starting his own band of dissidents known as the Jaegerists, the Survey Corps now has threats from both inside and outside of their walls that might be far too much to handle.
【Teaser Announcement】
Attack on Titan The Final Season Episode 17, coming this winter
✨More: https://t.co/ECNVkPU9om
It's Happening
Damnnnn pulling out a split season for the attack on Titan finale— James Higgins (@JSHiggins_) March 28, 2021
2022 Is So Far Away
Attack on Titan "Final Season" having a second part was to be expected, but man 2022 is so far away— athan (@NotAthan) March 28, 2021
That's A One Two Punch
ATTACK ON TITAN SECOND PART THIS WINTER AND JUJUTSU KAISEN MOVIO VOL 0 THIS WINTEE I KEEP WINNING— MD⁷| Isayama pagame terapia (@maride2xro) March 28, 2021
Pursuit Of Titan-Ness
ATTACK ON TITAN Finale Season renewed for Part 2 next winter #AttackonTitanFinalSeason pic.twitter.com/0UECmIhr62— Esteban 🇨🇺 (@papismithy) March 28, 2021
Fans Can't Wait
Next winter in 2022 will be the really final season part 2 for attack on titan, and I can't wait for it!!!— s (@tysabila) March 28, 2021
Spoilers Must Be Dodged
Gonna have to go ultra instinct to dodge these Attack on Titan spoilers for the next 8 months— Moumantai ⭐️ (@TheyShleep) March 28, 2021
MAPPA Shouldering The Burden
Mappa carrying all of us right now and giving us more reasons to live because they announced part two of attack on titan and the Jujutsu Kaisen in the upcoming winter😩 #ThankYouMappaStaff pic.twitter.com/tJFLKF0Bhw— C (@CeanPerson) March 28, 2021
Fans Thrilled For A TV Season Rather Than A Movie
WE GETTING ATTACK ON TITAN SEASON 4 PART 2 INSTEAD OF A MOVIE THANK FUCK OMG AAAA— Han ⁷ (@hannahdougalx) March 28, 2021