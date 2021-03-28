Attack On Titan Fans Stunned Over Season Four Continuation

By Evan Valentine

Fans have been waiting for some time since Attack On Titan's fourth season landed for news as to how the anime will wrap, with many theorizing that the franchise would wrap with a feature-length film that brings the story of the Survey Corps, but fans are thrilled at the announcement that the television series will continue in the winter of this year. With Eren Jaeger starting his own band of dissidents known as the Jaegerists, the Survey Corps now has threats from both inside and outside of their walls that might be far too much to handle.

What do you think of Attack On Titan finishing off the series later this year? How do you think the first half of season four will come to a close? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.

