Attack On Titan Season 4 Episode Title Hints at First Episode Ties

Attack On Titan has put all the denizens of the island of Paradis through the wringer throughout the history of the dark franchise, and it seems that an upcoming episode is hinting at returning to the earliest moments of the series created by Hajime Isayama. With this being the final season of the popular anime series, fans should expect some major developments along with some major casualties as the war between Paradis, Marley, and Eren’s new forces in the Jaegerists continues to heat up.

Episode 80 of Attack On Titan has the title of “From You, 2,000 Years Ago,” which is in direct correlation to the first episode of the series, “To You, in 200 Years: The Fall of Shiganshina,” Throughout the course of the series, both the Scout Regiment and viewers have learned the power of the Titans, one of which appears to connect the holders of the power of the Thirteen Titans throughout time itself. Eren himself has been given glimpses of his future as well as glimpses of the past through the eyes of those who wielded the power of the Attack Titan before him.

One of the biggest examples of this was through a character named Eren Kruger, an undercover agent within the army of Marley that was working to make sure that the Eldian Restorationists were able to achieve their ultimate goal. Kruger eventually ran into Eren’s father, long before the current Attack Titan was born, and helped save Grisha from being transformed into a mindless, rampaging behemoth. In chatting with Grisha, “The Owl,” offhandedly mentions that he needs to save “Armin and Mikasa,” having no idea where the thought came from, but fans knowing that it was a result of his link to Eren in the future.

In the latest installment of the final season, Eren is attempting to get into contact with his brother Zeke in order to harness the power of the Founding Titan, but both the Attack Titan and Beast Titan have fallen thanks to shells being fired by Marley’s army. With Armin and company deciding to help Eren in his endeavor, the action in the series is continuing to heat up.

