Who Dies in Attack on Titan's Anime Finale?

Attack on Titan has been with anime fans for more than 10 years at this point, but we know all things must end. Today marks that milestone for the hit anime as Attack on Titan has released its big finale. After a long wait, Eren Yeager has brought his intense journey to an end with a truly spectacular episode by MAPPA Studios. And in true fashion, the final episode of Attack on Titan does feature some massive deaths.

So you have been warned! There are major spoilers below for Attack on Titan. Read on with extreme caution!

If you did not know, the finale of Attack on Titan went live in Japan this morning, and social media was flooded with a deluge of tears. After all, it is hard to say goodbye to a show as good as Attack on Titan, and that does not even factor in its deaths. After all, the big finale features a few main kills, and they hit fans where it hurts.

The first unavoidable death comes at the hands of innocents. It is said that war always hurts the ordinary most, and that is definitely the case. In the final installment of Attack on Titan's anime, dozens more civilians are killed. The Rumbling shows no mercy to those in its paths, and while this latest episode had fewer civilian deaths than the finale's first half, a good few citizens were killed in Attack on Titan today.

When it comes to main character deaths, well – it looks dicey for all our heroes at one point. In the end though, only two lead characters lost their lives: Zeke and Eren. The two brothers were killed in their final stand, and the two went out in emotional scenes.

As for Zeke, Levi made good on his promise to kill the Beast Titan inheritor. The older Yeager brother was killed after an intense battle involving Levi, but it was humanity's strongest soldier who won. Now when it comes to Eren, his death came at the hands of Mikasa. The heroine was able to break through the Founding Titan's defenses to find Eren and his true body. After a brief moment, Mikasa found the strength to slice off Eren's head to stop his war. And not long after, Mikasa is able to share her first kiss with Eren's decapitated head.

From top to bottom, the final battle of Attack on Titan was intense, and its deaths have left many stunned. For years, it seemed as if Eren would make it out of the series alive, but his decision to become humanity's worst enemy sealed his awful fate. Eren knew exactly what he was doing by making himself a martyr, and the deaths of thousands weighs on his soul. His choice paved the path which forced Mikaka to kill her longtime friend and love. But through Eren's death, Attack on Titan sets up a future where Eldians can be seen as heroes rather than monsters.

