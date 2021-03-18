Attack on Titan Funko Pop Figures Are Back for the Finale

The fourth and final season of the Attack on Titan anime series is nearing an end, and Funko is marking the occasion by bringing back some of the big AoT Pop figures that were first released back in 2017 and 2018. Some of these figures are currently fetching high prices on eBay, so if you missed them the first time around, here's your opportunity to get them at the regular price.

Pre-orders for the Attack on Titan Funko Pop restock are available here at Entertainment Earth with a release date set for August. The wave includes the following Pop figures:

The official description for the original 2018 Attack on Titan Funko Pop wave reads: "Join the Scout Regiment on a mission to study and ultimately defeat the Titans. It’s a dangerous mission as Pop! Erwin Smith with his missing arm eaten by a Titan can tell you. Section Commander of the Scout Regiment, Hange Zoë relies on curiosity and scientific background to help minimize fear. Ymir might have mixed feelings on the subject, considering that she’s capable of adopting a Titan form. Christa has her work cut out for her trying to help people in need in a world full of danger and desperation. And Kenny rounds out the series!"

The Levi and Female Titan Funko Pops were first released in 2017.

