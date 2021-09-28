Attack On Titan Gets Shoutout From UFC Star Roxanne Modafferi at Weigh-In





Attack On Titan is bringing its anime to a close early next year, with January seeing the return of the series following the conclusion of the first half of its fourth season. With Eren Jaeger and the Scout Regiment at odds thanks in part to Jaeger’s implementation of the “Euthanasia Plan” with his brother Zeke, the franchise will make some big changes to the battle between the Eldians and Marleyians before the series comes to a close. Recently, the series created by Hajime Isayama has hit the headlines thanks to a shout-out by UFC fighter, Roxanne Modafferi.

Modafferi paid homage to the Survey Corps by flashing the Scout Regiment salute, which would see the Eldian soldiers of Paradis Island pledging their hearts and minds to the cause, facing down odds that would normally mean certain death for many of the young combatants. With Modafferi being one of the top female fighters of Ultimate Fighting Championship, it’s apparent that Roxanne is a big fan of the dark franchise that ended its manga earlier this year.

Roxanne Modafferi took to her Official Twitter Account to share her picture of her giving the classic Attack On Titan salute that became standard for Eren, Mikasa, Armin, and the other soldiers that made up the Survey Corps throughout the dark series, which is sure to end with a bang when it comes to the anime adaptation being created by Studio MAPPA:

https://twitter.com/Roxyfighter/status/1441501253394120704?s=20

The world of UFC and anime has crossed over quite a few times in the past, not just with the series created by Hajime Isayama, but with franchises including the likes of Berserk, Naruto, and Dragon Ball Z, as fighters have often worn their love of said series on their sleeves. With professional sports’ figures often showing their love of all things anime in unique ways, we doubt that we’ve seen the end of Ultimate Fighting Championship participants sharing some of their favorite franchises.

How do you foresee Attack On Titan’s anime coming to a close? What is your favorite anime reference that has appeared in the world of professional sporting events? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Eldians, Marleyians, and the power of the Titans.