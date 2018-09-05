‘Attack on Titan’ Fans Are Living For Historia Right Now

It is hard to pick one highlight from this week’s action-packed episode of Attack on Titan, but many fans feel that Historia Reiss stole the show.

Warning! Spoilers for Attack on Titan lie ahead!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Historia Reiss came face to face with her own destiny this week, as her father finally finished explaining the basis of their family’s powers. In a familiar super villain-esque format, he unveiled the secrets of Titan shifting, memory erasure and Freida Reiss, all while Eren sat chained to the floor and Historia stood dumbfounded, unsure of what to believe.

After years of living without a father or a connection to her ancestry, Historia listened patiently to Rod Reiss’s story. For the last several episodes, it has almost seemed as though she were falling under his spell. Still, this week, when the time came to act, she showed that her true loyalties still lie with the Survey Corps. At the climactic moment, she pointed out a fatal flaw in Reiss’s tale.

“Father… why?” she asked. “Why didn’t the Reiss family, in that whole 100 years, eliminate the Titans and liberate humanity? All while possessing the power to control all the Titans…”

“Because, the first Reiss King who built this world within the walls wished for us to be controlled by the Titans,” Reiss said simply. “The first King believed that was the only path to true peace.”

After a bit more monologue, Reiss revealed his true belief about the family’s ability: that the holder of the Founding Titan ability was “God.” That was all Historia needed to hear to make her decision.

“God my ass!” she cried. “you’re just giving yourself an out and manipulating other people! I’ve had it! I won’t let you kill me!”

Historia then freed Eren, despite his protests.

“Shut up, crybaby!” she said. “Exterminate the Titans?! Who the hell wants to do that bullshit?! I’m starting to hate humanity! Let ’em get wiped out by the Titans! I’m humanity’s biggeset enemy! Got it?! I’m the worst girl who ever lived!”

Historia instructed Eren to get out of the chapel while she destroyed it. The sudden fury was a 180 degree shift for her character, especially after her wide-eyed, curious demeanor in the last several episodes. On Reddit, fans went wild for the sequence, hoping for more of “the worst girl who ever lived” in future episodes.

“She called him a crybaby. It’s about time someone did,” one person noted.

“Dude this is my most favorite AoT episode ever,” added another. “The fight sequences, the music, the Historia heel turn. I’m straight up in awe I don’t know what to say.”



Attack on Titan airs every Monday on TokyoTV, with simulcasts on Hulu, Crunchyroll and Anime Lab in North America. New episodes are typically available every Monday at 2 p.m. ET.