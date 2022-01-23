Attack on Titan Season 4 Outdid Itself With Episode 78: Watch

Anyone who doesn’t know about Attack on Titan these days might be living under a rock. The series is one of the biggest in anime if not television as a whole, so you can see why the hype for its newest episode is massive. After all, episode 78 has a lot riding on it, and fans need to know if it performs. So if you are one of those eager to catch up, we’ve got all the details you need to stream below!

For those who don’t know, Attack on Titan went live with its new episode over in Japan, and fans are waiting for it to debut overseas. If you are one of them, we can tell you that episode 78 will make its landing stateside soon, and you can hit up Crunchyroll, Funimation, or Hulu to watch.

According to these sites, they will have the new episode up at 3:45 PM EST / 12:45 PM PST. You will need a subscription to all three of these sites to watch this new episode immediately upon its release. But if you can wait a week, Crunchyroll will offer the episode free with commercials in a bit.

As for this new episode, it is already making waves online. Attack on Titan fans are calling it one of the show’s best, and all eyes are on Eren right now. The former hero has become one of humanity’s worst enemies, and even Mikasa has been tasked to stop him at all costs. But with allies like Zeke on his side, well – beating Eren is easier said than done.

Want to know more about Attack on Titan? You can find its official synopsis below for more details:

“Known in Japan as Shingeki no Kyojin, many years ago, the last remnants of humanity were forced to retreat behind the towering walls of a fortified city to escape the massive, man-eating Titans that roamed the land outside their fortress. Only the heroic members of the Scouting Legion dared to stray beyond the safety of the walls – but even those brave warriors seldom returned alive. Those within the city clung to the illusion of a peaceful existence until the day that dream was shattered, and their slim chance at survival was reduced to one horrifying choice: kill – or be devoured!”

