Attack on Titan Sets Up Its Biggest Death to Date in New Cliffhanger

The latest episode of Attack on Titan has gone live, and you know what that means. Fans are indulging in all the chaos that season four has to offer, and Eren is behind most of it. After all, the war between Eren’s rebellion and humanity is beginning to peak, and the cliffhanger at the end of episode 78 has set up one of the show’s biggest deaths ever.

So you have been warned! There are massive spoilers below for Attack on Titan episode 78!

This week’s episode checks in on Eren as he continues to battle with Porco and Reiner while Marley goes after the Yeagerist. Things get wild when Zeke comes in with the Beast Titan, and some major casualties are had before the episode’s final moments arrive. In those last minutes, fans watched as Eren tried to unite with Zeke to pull off their plan… but the latter is decapitated after being shot in the head.

The shocking moment left Zeke stunned and many others who watched Gabi shoot Eren. After all, the former hero has become enemy number one to even his closest friends, so Gabi was left little choice. The episode’s final moments went on to explore the Paths that we have heard mentioned briefly before, and Zeke is united with Eren in this liminal space.

Clearly, Attack on Titan fans are curious how Eren can come back from this decapitation. Season four still has a lot to cover before closing, and it is hard to imagine the show moving on without its protagonist. Of course, manga readers are aware of the twist, and this bloody cliffhanger still portends a big death to come. So if you thought season four was close to slowing down, you should know things are just getting started.

What do you think of this wild new episode of Attack on Titan? Did you see that cliffhanger coming? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

