Attack on Titan Season 4 Shares Preview for Episode 78: Watch

Attack on Titan has dropped the preview for the anime’s next major episode! The fourth and final season of the series is now heating up as the final conflict between Eren, Marley, and Eldia is truly kicking into high gear. It’s been quite the messy affair thus far as all those who had been with Eren throughout the years thus far are trying to make sense of what he’s doing now, and complicating things further is the fact that Marley has invaded the territory as vengeance for Eren and the Survey Corps’ attacks in the first half of the season.

The previous episode of the series saw the battle between Eren and Reiner kick into high gear, and it was soon revealed that Zeke made his way to the battlefield as well with the intent of saving his brother Eren. But he was soon kept from doing that as well, and now these two brothers (along with another key set of brothers also reuniting in Episode 77) have to struggling in order to get whatever plan they have off the ground. Not to mention the entire war breaking out around them as well! You can check out the preview for Attack on Titan Episode 78 below (as shared by @AoTWiki on Twitter):

https://twitter.com/AoTWiki/status/1482837282956914689?s=20

Episode 78 of Attack on Titan is titled “Two Brothers,” and it’s officially described as such, “The two giants, the Beast Titan and the Founding Titan, hold the key to this situation as the struggle between humanity spreads. What lies ahead for these brothers as their thoughts and memories collide?” So while the synopsis and preview seems focused on Eren and Zeke, it’s also important to note that Falco and his older brother Colt were reunited in the previous episode and seem to be getting some attention in the next episode as well.

It’s two completely different brotherly dynamics, and it’s two that will be tested in completely different ways as the war continues. It’s clear that the body count is only rising in this war as each new episode is bloodier than the last, so with this focus on these sets of brothers it certainly raises some flags about what could be coming next. But what do you think? What are you hoping to see in Attack on Titan’s next episode? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!