Attack On Titan Unveils Kabuki Collaboration

The Scout Regiment of Attack On Titan has been put through some hard times, but the worst is yet to come in the final episodes of the fourth season of the anime series. With the last installments creating pop-up stores to help fans in getting excited for the upcoming story, Eren, Armin, Mikasa, and Captain Levi have been placed into kimonos, giving them a fit unlike anything that we’ve seen before in the dark franchise created by Hajime Isayama.

Pop-Up stores to celebrate anime franchises are nothing new in Japan, with the likes of My Hero Academia and JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure recently establishing their own pop-ups that were filled with unique merch as well as games that patrons could participate in. It’s no surprise that Attack On Titan is doing the same, though an aesthetic change that sees the members of the Scout Regiment slapping on kimonos is certainly a new look for our heroes. Of course, “hero” doesn’t necessarily apply to all the characters featured here, as season four has seen Eren turning on his friends in order to enact the “Euthanasia Plan,” that would end the power of the Titans by effectively sterilizing the Eldian race.

Twitter Outlet Attack On Titan Wiki shared numerous shots of the kimono wearing members of the Survey Corps, brought to life once again by Studio MAPPA which has animated all the episodes of the last season of the dark series created by Hajime Isayama so far:

https://twitter.com/AoTWiki/status/1468515976161292291?s=20

Attack On Titan’s manga ended earlier this year, bringing to a close the war between the forces of Marley and the Survey Corps, and while creator Hajime Isayama has mostly been tight-lipped about the series returning for a sequel, there are certainly hints in the final chapter that could open up brand new worlds. With rumors swirling that more Attack On Titan anime projects might be in the works, it definitely wouldn’t be surprising if this dark story were to make a return both in the world of manga and the world of anime.

Will you be sad when Attack On Titan comes to an end? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.