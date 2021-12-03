Attack On Titan Hypes Final Season’s Return With New Perfume

The final war between the Eldians and the nation of Marley is set to arrive via the final episodes of Attack On Titan which are set to land on the small screen at the beginning of 2022. To help celebrate the last battle between the two opposing sides that struggle with the power of the Titan, the dark anime franchise created by Hajime Isayama is planning to release a unique collaboration that will take the biggest characters of the series and given them a perfume line that will allow fans to celebrate the fond farewell of the series.

Shockingly enough, this isn’t the first time that we’ve seen a line of fragrances created around the dark anime epic known as Attack On Titan, as there have been several waves throughout the years of the series that have given fans the opportunity to buy perfumes modeled after the likes of Eren Jaeger, Armin, Mikasa, Hange, Levi, Jean, and a number of other characters. Of course, a fan’s mind doesn’t normally tend to think about perfume in the mature installments of the series, which normally sees humans being eaten by Titans while the anime adaptation continues to reveal new secrets when it comes to the war being waged between the island of Paradis and the Marleyians.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Twitter Outlet Attack On Titan Wiki shared the first look at the fragrances that will be released as a result of the final season of the dark franchise, which will see plenty of casualties on both the side of the Marleyians and the side of the Eldians before Studio MAPPA brings the anime adaptation to a close:

Attack on Titan The Final Season – Character Fragrance Coming Soon pic.twitter.com/JJ3IUzYTlq — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) November 29, 2021

The first half of the fourth season of Attack On Titan ended with quite the cliffhanger as Eren Jaeger stared down the full forces of the nation of Marley that were descending on the island of Paradis. With Eren throwing his lot in with his brother Zeke in order to sterilize all the members of the Eldian race, effectively destroying the power of the Titans by doing so, the final episodes of the anime will have some major surprises in store for fans that have been following the series since the very beginning.

Which character from Attack On Titan deserves their own perfume? What is the strangest anime merchandise you’ve ever seen? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.