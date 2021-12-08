Attack On Titan Reimagines Reiner’s Transformation with VFX Reel

The fourth and final season of Attack On Titan is setting some serious charges in its storyline to make its finale go out with a bang, and Reiner, the Armored Titan, will play a key role in the proceedings. With the nation of Marley baring down on the Scout Regiment, Eren Jaeger, and the residents of Paradis, one fan animator has taken the opportunity to re-imagine one of the biggest transformations of the Armored Titan in this last adventure of Hajime Isayama’s epic anime franchise.

Reiner has been going through some serious issues in this latest season of Attack On Titan, struggling with his place in the world despite being hailed as a hero within the nation of Marley. Nearly committing suicide thanks in part to the post-traumatic stress disorder that he faces as a result of his mission on Paradis, the Armored Titan was on the receiving end of a beatdown by Eren Jaeger, with the Attack Titan managing to inherit the powers of the War Hammer Titan. Now, with the previous finale of the first half of season four ending on a cliffhanger, Reiner is set to battle Eren once again as the forces of Marley loom large of the Eldians and the Scout Regiment.

Animator LEWIVFX shared this ingenious animation that re-imagines the arrival of Reiner to one of the nation’s that was an enemy to the Marleyians, capturing the transformation into the Armored Titan which helped his homeland claim victory even though they were facing down anti-Titan technology around every corner:

Fans of Attack On Titan can expect some major moments for Reiner in the final episodes of the series, especially considering the fact that Eren Jaeger has seemingly turned on his friends and family in order to enact a new plan to eliminate the power of the Titans from the world. Expect lines of allegiance to blur across the board as the biggest threat facing the world takes on a new shape, as Studio MAPPA races toward the conclusion of the anime world created by mangaka Hajime Isayama.

What do you predict will happen to Reiner and the Marleyians when the war comes to a close?