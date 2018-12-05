‘Attack On Titan’ Creator Breaks Silence On Hollywood’s Live-Action Film

Attack on Titan is no stranger to the world of live-action, but it seems the franchise will make another pass at the medium. This year, reports surfaced confirming Warner Bros. has secured rights to such a film, and the creator of Attack on Titan is opening up about the decision.

Recently, SNK News translated an interview which Hajime Isayama did recently. It was there the creator opened up about the live-action adaptation, and the artist admitted he’s excited the deal came to pass after years of negotiations.

“Regarding the film adaptation, many years have already passed since our initial negotiations started — but finally this day has come. First of all, I want to thank all the individuals who put great effort into making today a reality. Thank you for everything you’ve done so far, and please continue to support us from now on,” Isayama expressed.

Continuing, the artist went on to reveal he’s a big fan of Andy Muschietti. The director has been tapped to oversee this anime adaptation for Warner Bros., and Isayama says he’s certain the filmmaker can do justice to Attack on Titan‘s scale.

“Long before any talks of the film initiated, I already watched Andy Muschietti’s feature films as an excited fan. Even though MAMA and IT are both in the horror genre, they are also fantastic examples of personal growth stories. To me, the ability to incorporate both excellent horror elements and protagonist development is one of the unique talents that only Andy possesses,” he explained.

“I myself am quite proud of this rough-looking work that was created by an inexperienced novice — but now that it’ll pass through the creative minds of some of the most skilled people in the world, how will they craft it.” Isayama continued. “I’m overwhelmed with a sense of good fortune. If I had one final wish in this lifetime, I would hope that this film adaptation will bring happiness to the long-time fans who have enjoyed [Attack on Titan].”

So far, there is no slated release date for Attack on Titan. Warner Bros. confirmed it was working alongside publisher Kodansha Comics on the live-action adaptation. No casting has been announced for the feature, but it has signed on producers such as David Heyman and Masi Oka.

As for Attack on Titan, it was originally created by Hajime Isayama for Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009. The series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017, and it’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.