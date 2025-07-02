“She Is the Central Character”: The Apothecary Diaries Star Confirms This Character Stole Maomao & Jinshi’s Limelight

The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 finale is almost here, and it’s been an exceptional ride so far. Some may even argue that the second season was a bit more intriguing than the first season, and a lot of the credit goes to Loulan, who was reintroduced in Season 2 as Shisui. Maomao and Jinshi have always been the focus of the story, so it was quite refreshing to see another character take a central role in the story. While the first cour of the anime highlighted the development of the series’ best couple, things turn downhill in the second cour after Maomao is kidnapped by Suirei.

She is forced to leave the Rear Palace and travel all the way to the Shi Clan, where a rebellion will soon take place. Maomao also learns that “Shisui” is Suirei’s sister and a high Concubine, Loulan. Loulan was introduced in the first season after she replaced Ah-Duo as the Pure Consort. She didn’t leave much of an impression in the first season, but Shisui was completely different from her. As the rebellion of the Shi Clan unfolded, Loulan showcased her bravery and intellect, shocking everyone.

The Apothecary Diaries Star Confirms Loulan Is Season 2’s Central Character

TOHO

Even though Loulan debuted in the first season, the anime hid the name of her voice actor, Asami Seto, up until recently. The plot twist about Shisui and Loulan being the same person was only revealed much later in the anime, which is why we finally learned Asami is the one playing the character. It was necessary to avoid dropping any hints that would cause fans to figure out Shisui’s real identity.

She is a renowned voice actor best known for voicing Nobara Kugisaki from Jujutsu Kaisen, Mina Ashiro from Kaiju No. 8, and numerous other roles. Now that she has been given credit in the anime, she can finally talk about her experience working in The Apothecary Diaries and doing justice to both Loulan as well as her true personality that comes out when she’s pretending to be Shisui.

TOHO

According to Mantan Web, Asami says, “She’s the central character of the second season, so I tried to play her well. I was looking forward to understanding her and playing her, and it was rewarding.”

She continues, “It’s a role and work in which the more you think about it, the more answers you get, so I enjoyed the time I spent thinking about it and acting.”

Shisui made an appearance in the first episode of Season 2 and has been around Maomao on several occasions. Unlike Loulan, who is quiet and mysterious, Shisui is a simple yet quirky, insect-loving girl. Because she doesn’t wear heavy makeup like Loulan and the striking difference in personality, it wasn’t easy to guess that they would be the same person. Despite not having a major role in the entire story, Loulan left a deep impression on fans, especially after the latest episode.

Loulan Immediately Stole the Spotlight When the Truth About the Shi Clan Came to Light

TOHO

Even as someone who grew privileged, Loulan always disliked the restraints of the title that comes with being a high-ranking Concubine. She was used as a political tool in her mother’s revenge against the Imperial family. During her time as a Concubine, she pretended to be a servant girl and embraced her true personality. She chased her hobbies of catching insects and hung out with Maomao and Xiaolan. However, despite all that, Loulan was planning something major against her own parents.

Shenemi never bothered to learn the truth about the past, but Loulan discovered what transpired before her birth. She knew Shenmei wasn’t capable enough to pull off a successful rebellion against the Imperial family, and her father would be nothing but a bystander. When it was finally time to strike against the Imperial family, she fled the Rear Palace and did everything she could to ensure the Shi Clan lost with minimum casualties.

Loulan even planned the deaths of her parents, but despite everything, she knew there was no way for her to escape execution. She scarred Jinshi’s face before going to the terrace of the fortress, where she danced gracefully before getting shot and falling down. Although she wasn’t able to save herself, she made a deal with Jinshi to spare Suirei’s life. The season finale will air on July 4th, 2025, which will shed more light on her true goals and the sacrifices she made.

H/T: Mantan Web