Solo Leveling’s Studio Might be in Serious Trouble

A-1 Pictures hit it big when it came to tackling the story of Jinwoo Sung as Solo Leveling became one of the biggest anime hits in recent history. With a third season yet to be confirmed, but there still remains plenty of source material to cover, anime fans are waiting on the edge of their seats to see when the anime adaptation will return. With no release date revealed, some bad news has been revealed regarding the production house and its financial status. Despite Solo Leveling’s success, it seems that not even Jinwoo was able to break through some financial barriers.

A-1 Pictures’ recently released their earnings for the previous fiscal year and unfortunately, the anime studio didn’t have a fruitful period. The recent fiscal year ending on March 31st of this year was reported as a loss for A-1, with the studio losing around 178 million yen, which translates to 1.2 million dollars. This would make for the biggest loss for the studio in nearly ten years, flipping the script on the prior period. The previous fiscal year saw the studio bringing in around $167,000 which isn’t a gigantic amount of money but it was still a profit in the grand scheme of things.

A-1’s Anime Roster

Solo Leveling might be one of the biggest anime entries for A-1 Pictures at the moment but it’s far from the only project that the studio has under its belt. In the past, A-1 has become well known for big series such as Fairy Tail, Black Butler, Sword Art Online, The Seven Deadly Sins, and the Fate series. Fingers crossed that the production house manages to bring in a profit during its next fiscal year and can continue creating big anime titles for fans.

As for Solo Leveling, Jinwoo has a big future ahead of him whenever season three does hit the screen. Following Sung’s defeat of the black ant Beru, the protagonist added a wild new member to his shadow forces while also potentially becoming the strongest hunter in South Korea hands down. While the end approaches for Jinwoo, potentially garnering one or two more seasons if it follows the manwha, this doesn’t mean the universe will end with this hero.

Currently, Solo Leveling: Ragnarok is following the story of Jinwoo’s son and is exploring how he compares to his father and the legacy he left on his anime universe. We might be years from diving into Ragnarok’s world but it is definitely one that is living up to its predecessor so far. Manwha has become a big part of the anime world and it appears as though Jinwoo is a significant factor in making this former dream into a reality.

